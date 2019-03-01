Green Wing star Mark Heap plays her headmaster husband Peter in the ITV series set in the tight-knit coastal community.

Other notable residents include Maggie’s best friend Jill (played by Broadcachurch and Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh) and school secretary Karen (played by Vicki Pepperdine). A part-time resident is the handsome Marcus (played by Casualty star Patrick Robinson), who rents a cottage to write his best-selling novels.

Dawn French said, “It’s such a good story with a fantastic funny, touching script by Mark Brotherhood. Let me at it!”

Saskia Schuster, ITV’s Comedy Controller, added, “Glass Houses is a new drama in the tradition of Doc Martin and The Darling Buds Of May, full of warmth and intriguing characters. This new series will embrace its beautiful idyllic South Devon setting as we meet the villagers of Thurlbury and find out how an innocent afternoon spent indiscreetly gossiping has a domino effect on the whole village.“