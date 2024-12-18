But despite Netflix’s initial decision to save the show, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as the titular girl band, from Peacock’s cancellation, the platform has confirmed it won’t be returning for a fourth season.



The season 3 finale ended with the girl band reaching new levels of stardom, and certainly left the door open for the story to continue – and so, naturally, fans are devastated by the cancellation news.

Wondering why won't there be a Girls5eva season 4 and whether the show could be picked up by another streamer? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why won't there be a Girls5eva season 4?

No particular reason has been given, but Philipps, who first announced the cancellation news before it was confirmed by the steamer, suggested on a recent episode of her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best that the show is "dead" due to lower than expected viewership numbers.

She said: "I’m just saying it, because f**k it. If Netflix won’t, I will. I guess not enough people watched it or watched it the way that counts."

Season 3 premiered on Netflix back in March but didn’t make it onto the streamer’s top 10 list, either worldwide or in the US.

Speaking about the name of the series, and hinting that it might also have been part of the reason for the show’s lack of popularity, Philipps added: "I think it’s possible it alienates men — like straight f****g dudes."

She continued: "Has anyone ever done a study on how women-forward titles affect the success of shows?"

Could Girls5eva be picked up elsewhere?

Fans will likely be wondering whether the series could be picked up elsewhere, but this seems rather unlikely given that it has already been saved once by Netflix.

Speaking on her podcast, Philipps went on to express hope that the series might be resurrected as a live show, saying: "So there’s time. I don’t think it’ll ever be dead-dead. The characters are too good."

She continued: "I’ve even joked with the cast, like, we should do Radio City or turn it into a live stage show — a musical, maybe even Broadway someday."

