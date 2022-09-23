Who was Kevin Corbishley? Ghosts season 4 tribute explained

A dedication appears just prior to the credits that reads: "In loving memory of our friend Kevin Corbishley."

Ghosts has made a welcome return to our screens for its fourth season on the BBC, and tonight's premiere ends with a moving tribute to a crew member who recently passed away.

Kevin had worked as a light rigger on Ghosts since season 2, but tragically died towards the beginning of filming on the latest run of the show.

The news came as a terrible shock to the cast and crew of Ghosts, which has remained largely unchanged since the acclaimed series began, with many strong friendships being forged across the team in that time.

RadioTimes.com offers our sincere condolences to Kevin's loved ones at this difficult time.

Kevin also worked as a rigger on BBC One medical drama Call the Midwife and received a tribute at the end of the season 11 finale, which first aired in February of this year.

The message read: "In memory of Kev Corbishley: 1965 - 2022."

In response to the dedication, a fan asked the production about Kevin's role via Twitter, and the official Call the Midwife account responded.

"A dearly loved member of our crew who died very recently. He will be missed," the reply said.

The tweet received more than a thousand likes as well as dozens of replies from viewers sending their well wishes and expressing their gratitude for Kevin's work on a show that means so much to so many.

Ghosts season 4 continues the story of homeowners Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who inherit a dilapidated manor house inhabited by an eccentric group of spirits from various time periods.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.