Ghosts star Mathew Baynton reveals character that was cut from show

And while the beloved Ghosts cast will return for more deadly antics, co-creator and actor Mathew Baynton recently revealed that the ensemble could've looked a little different, had the writers gone with one of their original character ideas.

BBC comedy Ghosts is set to air its fourth season later this year, alongside its third Christmas special.

Baynton, who plays hopeless romantic Thomas Thorne on the series, spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press during the Edinburgh International TV Festival, revealing they had to cut a character before production on season 1 started.

The cast of Ghosts. BBC

"I mean, we had a character that, for whatever reason – I think it was because the scripts were too long, and it was also something that would have been tricky to keep doing – but we had a character throughout the first series that we then cut," he said.

But who was this character? "A guy called Pete, who haunted the neighbouring property that has long since been demolished. So he's just standing in a field. The idea was that they could always reference 'Oh, it could be worse.'"

Baynton explained: "What we wanted was a situation where they hate these people for moving into their house and threatening to renovate it and turn it into a hotel, but that Alison could always turn around and go, 'Do you want to be like that? Because if we don't do this, this place would probably just end up demolished and that's what your fate would be.'

"So [it was] the reason for the ghosts to be, like, 'Actually, we've got it fairly good here, we should pipe down.'"

Ghosts season 4 will air later this year, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

