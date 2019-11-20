According to Deadline, it is just the first project of a new arrangement between Lionsgate and BBC Studios – a partnership which was originally formed in October 2018 and which hopes to co-develop and co-fund scripted series for the US market.

It’s not taken long for the sitcom to get the American treatment – it only debuted on BBC One in April of this year, although a second and third series have already been commissioned.

The show, which focuses on a young couple who discover spirits lurking in the dilapidated and antiquated house they’ve inherited, stars Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats) and proved a hit amongst viewers and critics.

More like this

A cast list for the US version has not been announced – and it will be interesting to see if any big stars can be attracted to the roles.

Advertisement

Whoever is cast, American versions of British comedy series have a very mixed success rate - and CBS will undoubtedly be hoping that this remake ends up being more The Office than The Inbetweeners…