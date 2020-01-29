Many took to Twitter to voice their disappointment that there was no further news about the sitcom’s future.

One Twitter user wrote, “Surely Gavin and Stacey winning at the NTAs is enough for James and Ruth to announce season 4?!?!”

Another tweeted, “Me after Ruth Jones didn’t announce another series of Gavin and Stacey at the #NTAs” alongside a reaction gif of Amy Poehler making a disgruntled face.

Another fan made a reference to a famous line of dialogue on the show, writing, “’How many paracetamol would it take to do me off?’ – how we all feel after no season 4 announcement for Gavin and Stacey at the #NTAs.”

Hopes for a further series of the show still remain high, however – with Ruth Jones and James Corden hinting earlier this week that they hope to continue with the show after the Christmas episodes ended on a cliffhanger.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the NTAs, stars Mathew Horne and Joanne Page said they were both desperate to know what happens next.

Horne added, ““I’d love there to be some more Gavin & Stacey, yeah, I love playing that character and I love being with those people, so I would love to do more.”