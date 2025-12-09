Gavin & Stacey fans have a chance to own a part of the sitcom's history right now, but be warned: it won't come cheap.

A surprise listing on motor marketplace Autotrader has caught the eye of telly fans, as none other than the Dave's Coaches vehicle driven by Steffan Rhodri's no-nonsense driver in the beloved series.

The vehicle is identified as a 1990 Mercedes-Benz Vario 814D, with just shy of 450,000 kilometres (280,000 miles) and capacity for 33 people, with the description assuring that the vehicle is in generally "good condition".

That's despite being part of a breakneck (or at least whiplash) action sequence in the recent Gavin & Stacey finale (above), as Smithy (James Corden) raced to Portsmouth docks to profess his love for Nessa (Ruth Jones).

The episode also provided redemption for Dave himself, who stepped into a somewhat villainous light in the show's third season, but went on to reconcile with Smithy and Nessa, as well as starting a new romance with Gwen (Melanie Walters).

Dave and his coach have been a part of Gavin & Stacey since the very beginning, with the pilot episode seeing him drive Stacey (Joanna Page) and Nessa to London for their fateful first meetings with Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Smithy.

According to the listing, whoever purchases the Dave's Coaches van will be its ninth owner overall, but they'll have to be prepared to put up a substantial sum for the honour – it's currently listed for £200,000.

The 'Dave's Coaches' coach from Gavin & Stacey, photographed from the side. Teulu Travel / Autotrader

Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader, said: "This listing is one of the most iconic vehicles we've seen on the Autotrader platform, and is akin to a historic artefact to members of the British public who are super fans of the series.

"The coach is in brilliant condition with strong mileage and would certainly be great for family use."

Despite being synonymous with Barry, South Wales, the listing also reveals that the location of the Dave's Coaches van is currently Pentonville, North London, where any prospective customers can expect to pick it up. Are you tempted?

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

