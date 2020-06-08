"It's almost impossible really for James [Corden] and Ruth [Jones] to write any more at the moment considering the [lockdown] situation because they don't like to write remotely, they always have to be in the same room, and that's certainly not been possible for a long while now," Horne told Digital Spy.

"So any rumours that there are… I heard a rumour from one of my friends the other day that we’re making another Christmas special this year, which is ridiculous," he added.

However, he also stated that he doesn't think the show's creators could "possibly leave it where it is," following last year's Gavin & Stacey Christmas cliffhanger ending.

More like this

"But no, I have had no conversations about it other than I really don't think that personally, my personal view, is I don't think that James and Ruth can possibly leave it where it is. Because, you know, we left it on a cliffhanger and I don't think it would be right to leave it there.

"But I'm only speculating, I have no idea. I think when logistics and time permit, they may get their heads together but I don't know when that will be."

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.