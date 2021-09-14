The Radio Times logo
  Gavin & Stacey's Melanie Walters was "apprehensive" about 2019 Christmas special

The Gavin & Stacey actor, who stars in CBeebies' Biff & Chip, has revealed that she was unsure about the 2019 Christmas special prior to filming.

Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters has revealed that she was “apprehensive” before filming the show’s comeback Christmas special in 2019.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview ahead of Biff & Chip‘s CBeebies premiere, the Mumbles-based actor, who played Gwen in the hit BBC sitcom, said she was initially nervous about returning to the comedy – however, reuniting with the cast immediately put her at ease.

“I think we were quite apprehensive in the sense that we hadn’t seen each other for such a long time.

“But it was one of those things that when we went into Soho House, where we had the reading, we went in and within minutes it was like we had only seen each other the other day.

“You know when you get a best friend and you don’t see them for years and you meet each other and it’s like you haven’t not seen each other at all, you’ve seen each other yesterday lunchtime? And it was like that. We just slipped straight back into it.”

She added that many of the production crew from the original series were brought back to film the 2019 special.

“It was like a long lost family. We all got back together,” she added. “It was one of the best filming sequences of Gavin & Stacey. It really was. It was the best one. We got on so so well. It was delightful. It was just unbelievably brilliant.”

Created by and starring James Corden and Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey debuted on BBC Three in 2007 and came to an end in 2010, having moved channels to BBC One.

The series returned for a one-off festive special in 2019, which drew in 11.6 million viewers, becoming the most-watched Christmas Day show of the decade.

All three seasons of Gavin & Stacey plus 2019’s Christmas special are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

