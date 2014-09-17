“Nobody has been in touch,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I can’t imagine that the David Brent movie will go back and revisit the people who worked in Wernham Hogg. And I certainly don’t want to have that haircut again.

”If there was a part for Gareth in it, obviously he [Gervais] would have thought very long and hard about it and that would be the discussion. But to be honest, I can’t see that that’s what he wants to do.”

Asked what Gareth would no be doing now, Crook said that he “would still be working in Wenham Hogg”.

The movie, which is being developed by BBC Films, will see Brent brought back to life on the big screen, more than a decade after The Office ended on BBC2. It will follow the paper merchant turned travelling salesman’s last-ditch attempt to be a rock star.

“He thinks it’ll be like Scorsese doing the Rolling Stones, but we’ll show the full horror,” Gervais has said. “He’s had to take two weeks off work and cash in his pension, because the session musicians in the band are costing him more than he’s getting in ticket sales.”

The Detectorists is a bittersweet comedy which sees Crook play a metal detecting enthusiast alongside his best mate played by Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy and The Hunger Games star Toby Jones. It airs on BBC4 on October 2.