He had previously claimed he had retired from acting after leaving the fantasy juggernaut, and had been looking to pursue other interests.

According to the BBC, the series explores heartbreak, family, and how to survive them – and aims to subvert the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation and scientific explanation.

Pascoe said, "Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We've turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone's invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can't wait for people to see what we've made."

More like this

The series will consist of half-hour episodes, with transmission details for BBC Two set to be confirmed in due course.

Advertisement

Other cast members include Fiona Button (The Split), Adrian Edmondson (Summer Of Rockets), Navin Chowdhry (Doctor Foster), Sean Gilder (Poldark), Tom Stuart (Psychobitches), Jumayn Hunter (Attack The Block) and Sheila Reid (Benidorm).