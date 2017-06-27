Franklin wrote on Instagram: "September 22, 2017 -- the 30th anniversary of the debut episode of FULL HOUSE, and SEASON 3 of FULLER HOUSE drops on Netflix. I'm having a drink that night!!"

The second season saw a return of original stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, while fans also saw guest appearances from Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Laughlin and John Stamos.

Following the first season landing on Netflix, a second was quickly commissioned. At the time, Stamos commented: "The fans of the show loved it. They renewed it within, like, a day. They actually sort of put a rush on it."

More like this

Advertisement

Full House originally aired between 1987 and 1995, with the final ever episode being watched by 24 million viewers in the US.