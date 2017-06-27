Fuller House creator confirms season 3 Netflix release date – and the timing is perfect
Jeff Franklin revealed the very significant date for season three's return on Instagram
Fans will have a huge reason to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Full House this year because season three of Fuller House will be dropping on Netflix the very same day.
To celebrate precisely three decades since the debut episode of the US sitcom, Full House creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin revealed that season three of Fuller House will be released on 22nd September 2017.
Franklin wrote on Instagram: "September 22, 2017 -- the 30th anniversary of the debut episode of FULL HOUSE, and SEASON 3 of FULLER HOUSE drops on Netflix. I'm having a drink that night!!"
The second season saw a return of original stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, while fans also saw guest appearances from Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Laughlin and John Stamos.
Following the first season landing on Netflix, a second was quickly commissioned. At the time, Stamos commented: "The fans of the show loved it. They renewed it within, like, a day. They actually sort of put a rush on it."
More like this
Full House originally aired between 1987 and 1995, with the final ever episode being watched by 24 million viewers in the US.