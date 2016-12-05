In case you weren’t aware, for a while now Vanessa Bayer has been performing a rather brilliant impression of Rachel from Friends on Saturday Night Live, with the comedy performer’s take on Miss Green commenting on all sorts of current affairs while sporting a classic 90s hair/denim ensemble.

However, her latest take on the classic sitcom character was a little bit special – because Jennifer Aniston herself made an unexpected guest appearance to take Bayer to task for her impression of the role that made her name back in the 90s.