Schwimmer joins a star-studded list of celebrities who have guested on the show, including Frozen's Idina Menzel, Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Eddie Redmayne, and famously Tom Hardy (who got hearts racing during a special Mother's Day episode).

You can watch a short clip of Schwimmer's bedtime story here.

Schwimmer is currently in the midst of promoting his upcoming Sky comedy Intelligence, in which he plays a maverick, power-hungry NSA agent based in Cheltenham's version of MI6. The actor's bedtime story will be a good way to take your mind off all the rumours surrounding a potential Friends reunion.

David Schwimmer's Bedtime Stories episode will air on 22nd February at 6.50pm on CBeebies.