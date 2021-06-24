Jennifer Aniston reveals Friends guest star who ‘thought they were above’ the sitcom

Few shows in television history have been able to boast of quite as many A-list guest stars as Friends – with the likes of Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Bruce Willis all making memorable appearances in the iconic sitcom during its 10-year run.

Advertisement

And in a new interview with US radio host Howard Stern, star Jennifer Aniston has revealed that one guest star in particular “thought they were above” the show during their brief appearance.

Aniston did not name the actor in question but she did go into some detail about the attitude the guest apparently displayed on set.

“I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh,” she explained. “And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.’”

She continued, “It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just s**t on it.’”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Aniston went on to explain that the actor did eventually offer an apology, explaining that he had not been on his best behaviour because he had felt very nervous about the appearance.

Though Aniston didn’t name the actor, Fisher Stevens – who played a love interest for Phoebe in season one – recently revealed that he had been poorly behaved on set, saying he was “kind of an a**hole”.

Speaking to PeopleTV in February, the actor explained that he had never done a sitcom before and took objection to the fact that some of his lines were re-written when he arrived to film.

“Because that’s what sitcoms did,” he said. “And I didn’t know that. I was kind of an a**hole, I have to admit. ‘What do you mean? So I have to relearn lines that you’ve written that are worse than what you’d originally written?’ Yeah, I was a d***.

Advertisement

“I’ve rarely seen any of those people on Friends again, but I’m sure if you asked them about me, they would go, ‘What a New York snob.’ I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry I was a d**k to you all. I apologise. I was bad, I was wrong.”

All 10 seasons of Friends are streaming on Netflix, while Friends: The Reunion is available to watch on NOW. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.