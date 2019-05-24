Did you ever wonder what the picture on Ross Geller's t-shirt means in Friends season eight episode 17? The answer is probably no, but one Friends super-fan has noticed something very special about what he wears to Central Perk that day.

In the episode titled The One with the Tea Leaves, David Schwimmer's character turns up at the coffee shop wearing a grey t-shirt bearing an image of two hands with their index fingers locked together. And guess what? This is actually the American Sign Language for "friend".