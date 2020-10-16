And we must apologise in advance if your actual favourite Friends character is Central Perk's long-standing barista Gunther, or Janice ("Oh. My. God."), or Rachel's sister Jill (Reese Witherspoon) – but you won't be able to vote for them.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Instead, we've limited our poll to the core cast of six: Phoebe (played by Lisa Kudrow), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer).

We're especially curious to see if palaeontologist Dr Ross Geller attracts many votes, as he's been criticised by some viewers as the worst character in Friends – while other fans have insisted he is simply misunderstood.

More like this

For some fans, the choice will be easy and obvious. For others, it'll be a trickier as each character has their own charms; plus, we watched them all develop as characters over a total of 10 seasons.

So who's your favourite? Let us know in the poll below!

Advertisement

Friends in available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.