Fortunately, however, Jim will be getting a new canine companion with Channel 4 teasing he’ll be teaming up with a brand new dog.

The new episodes will also see Martin buying and living in a grotty caravan, Adam gaffer-taping Jonny’s phone to the ceiling, Jonny purchasing the world’s most disgusting coat, Aunty Val (Tracy Ann Oberman) taking up sexting, and Jackie almost having a heart attack after both sons get ‘females’.

Executive producer Kenton Allen said: “Friday Night Dinner has grown into a phenomenal hit for all involved and the huge demand for new episodes is rather humbling.

“We look forward to launching Series six, alongside a fabulous range of merchandise which we’re currently developing to launch alongside the next season. Wilson Dog Biscuits anyone?”

Writer Robert Popper insightfully added: “I’m really looking forward to filming the people do the acting for the television.”

You heard it here first.

Friday Night Dinner will return to Channel 4 in 2020