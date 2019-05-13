Friday Night Dinner to return for a sixth series on Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced that Friday Night Dinner will be back for a sixth series in 2020.

The main foursome of Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal will all return, with shooting set to take place later this year.

Series five – which was the show’s second highest rated so far with an average audience of 1.9m – ended on a surprisingly emotional note, with the death of Jim’s dog Wilson.

In a release from Channel 4, creator and writer Robert Popper shared some ‘interesting’ info about the new episodes, although quite how many of these storylines make the final edit remains to be seen.

“Inspector de Vries (Paul Ritter) will still be working on the Rynsburger case, but this time he’s joined by new partner-in-crime, Mees Janssen (Tom Rosenthal), fresh out of Rotterdam Police Academy,” he said. “Eva de Bruin (Tamsin Greig) is now trying to regain control of her pharmaceutical company, after an aggressive takeover-bid by the always-cunning Sem Teuling (Simon Bird). But can ‘Vos’ (Mark Heap) and his faithful dog, ‘de Welson’ save the day?”

Tantalising.

Friday Night Dinner series six will debut on Channel 4 in 2020