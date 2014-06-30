Fresh Meat's Zawe Ashton leads cast of C4 comedy drama Cut
Ashton will play a civil servant forced to relocate to Northampton
Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton is to take the lead in Cut, a new Channel 4 comedy drama created by acclaimed playwright DC Moore.
The six-part workplace "dramedy" follows the personal and professional lives of a dysfunctional group of civil servants, forced to relocate from London to Northampton – Moore's home town – following government cuts.
Co-starring with Ashton, who plays frustrated recent divorcee Katherine, are Sacha Dhawan (An Adventure in Space and Time, Line of Duty), Tom Weston Jones (Spooks), Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley), Anastasia Hille (The Fear, Utopia), Jo Hartley (The Mimic, This Is England) and Samuel Barnett (Twenty Twelve).
Cut is described by Channel 4 as "both a deft portrait of a generation struggling with the realities of 21st-century work life, and a warm exploration of the camaraderie and friendships that can bloom in times of difficulty".
The series films in Glasgow this summer for transmission in the autumn.