Co-starring with Ashton, who plays frustrated recent divorcee Katherine, are Sacha Dhawan (An Adventure in Space and Time, Line of Duty), Tom Weston Jones (Spooks), Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley), Anastasia Hille (The Fear, Utopia), Jo Hartley (The Mimic, This Is England) and Samuel Barnett (Twenty Twelve).

Cut is described by Channel 4 as "both a deft portrait of a generation struggling with the realities of 21st-century work life, and a warm exploration of the camaraderie and friendships that can bloom in times of difficulty".

The series films in Glasgow this summer for transmission in the autumn.