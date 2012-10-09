Has Fresh Meat brought back memories?

The social awkwardness is probably the thing I relate to most. The characters trot out those classic lines we all did: "where did you go on your gap year?" "What A Levels did you do?" Whereas the only question anyone really wants to know the answer to is: "will you be my mate?"

Any other cringe-worthy moments?

I remember going to the Freshers' Fair and signing up to everything, including Morris dancing. Then I had to get a new email address because I was so embarrassed about being contacted by all these clubs and societies I had no desire to attend.

What’s your advice to this year’s freshers?

Not to try too hard too fast because I probably did. Don’t desperately cling onto people because a) you might cling onto the wrong people and b) these things happen really organically. You will find a good group of friends, I promise.