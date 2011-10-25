Fresh Meat "is officially my favourite comedy of 2011" says Radio Times film editor Andrew Collins, and now we're going to get it in 2012 too. Channel 4's hit comedy about six housemates and E4's Beaver Falls are both returning for second seasons next year.

When we return to Beaver Falls: "It's 2012 and while all is not perfect between Barry, A-Rab and Flynn, the three of them are ready raring for another summer of mischief," says E4. "But with a night in jail, a shotgun wedding and a run-in with the locals, the Brits are going to have their hands full."