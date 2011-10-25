Fresh Meat and Beaver Falls recommissioned
Channel 4 to bring back the two hit comedies for second series
Fresh Meat "is officially my favourite comedy of 2011" says Radio Times film editor Andrew Collins, and now we're going to get it in 2012 too. Channel 4's hit comedy about six housemates and E4's Beaver Falls are both returning for second seasons next year.
When we return to Beaver Falls: "It's 2012 and while all is not perfect between Barry, A-Rab and Flynn, the three of them are ready raring for another summer of mischief," says E4. "But with a night in jail, a shotgun wedding and a run-in with the locals, the Brits are going to have their hands full."
Channel 4 won't spill any beans about the second run of Fresh Meat - because it's been recommissioned while only halfway through its first series.
But Channel 4's head of drama Camilla Campbell did say this: "I am delighted that our strong series output has been recognised with a double recommission. Our series continue to reach the heart of the 16-34 audience and consistently bring loyal viewers to Channel 4 and E4."