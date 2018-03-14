Set in 1983, the one-off will unravel the surprising tale behind the carnage wrought by a killer ostrich in the country legend’s hotel room.

Jean arrives at work to find there's trouble in room 211. When Cash eventually lets her in, they sit amongst the chaos and he explains that he’s been visited by Waldo, the killer ostrich.

In a series of flashbacks, Cash tells Jean how the ostrich attacked him at his theme park home, The House of Cash in Tennessee, back in 1981 and how that set him on a path of pain-killer addiction and reckless drinking. Now Waldo is back to haunt him at his hotel in the East Midlands.

Johnny Cash and the Ostrich forms part of a new season of comedies about bizarre tales from the worlds of Hollywood, music, arts and literature which are all fictionalised accounts of mostly true events.

The episode airs on Thursday 26th April at 9pm on Sky Arts and the whole series is available on demand from 12th April.

There are eight new episodes in total, with a range of myths brought to life by Gemma Arterton, Adam Brody, Noel Fielding, Bill Paterson, Alex Pettyfer, Frank Skinner, David Suchet, Luke Treadaway and Jack Whitehall, to name a few.