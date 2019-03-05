It centred around a dinner party to celebrate Fleabag's father's (Bill Patterson) engagement to her awful godmother (Olivia Colman).

The family occasion reunited her with her sister Claire (Sian Clifford) for the first time since her brother-in-law Martin (Brett Gelman) accused her of trying to kiss him (she didn't, he did) last series.

Viewers were also treated to the introduction of Andrew Scott's character, a hot, sweary priest who is set to marry the betrothed couple.

More like this

Unsurprisingly, the dinner didn't go swimmingly, with Claire having a miscarriage and Fleabag punching Martin in the face all before the bill was ordered.

Fans on Twitter - including comedian Dara O'Brian, Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne, were delighted to have the show back after a three-year hiatus.

"Jesus that opening episode of Fleabag was amazing," O Brian wrote.

Critic Fiona Sturges added: "I hope you are all poised for Fleabag because the first episode of the new series is an absolute bloody masterpiece."

And Derry Girl writer Lisa McGee (whose own show is gearing up for a second series this Tuesday 5th March) didn't mince her words either...

Terri White, editor of Empire Magazine, called it "one of the single greatest episodes of telly in years".

Jack Thorne, who has penned the upcoming BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, also heralded Fleabag as a "televisual wonder".

We thought it was pretty great, too...

Advertisement

Fleabag series 2 continues next Monday 11th March at 10.35pm on BBC1. The new episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer from 10am