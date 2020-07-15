Asked where she had drawn inspiration from for season two, Waller-Bridge said, "The Godfather. The Godfather 2... I was really worried about not having a story for season two, and it not being as good season one. I honestly really did try to back out a couple of times, and everyone was very supportive and enthusiastic, and also would really listen to [me].

"Actually I took a lot of inspiration from how Godfather upped its game for [The] Godfather 2.

"That sounds sort of ludicrous, but actually sometimes you need to go for far away from the thing you're making to get the most perspective and inspiration on it. Because if you're watching things that are sort of similar the whole time, then you feel a bit cornered by style. So that was really helpful."

The comparison with the iconic mafia film isn't so surprising - Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer has previously explained that the season two premiere's restaurant scene (during which Claire suffers a miscarriage) took inspiration from the dark, intimate restaurant space in Goodfellas, a comparison he reiterated during the BAFTA TV session.

Fleabag season two, starring Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Andrew Scott, aired last year to global acclaim and prestigious accolades, including four Emmys - and a shout out from former US President Barack Obama.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards take place on Friday 17th July and will be broadcast from 7pm BST on the BAFTA YouTube channel and BAFTA’s Facebook page

