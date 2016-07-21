The last time fans were treated to fresh episodes of the cult sci-fi comedy was in 2012 with the six-part Red Dwarf X, a follow-up to 2009's Red Dwarf: Back to Earth, Dave’s first foray into scripted comedy commissions.

Back to Earth saw more than 2.6 million viewers tuning in to catch up with the four hapless space explorers as they returned to the small screen for the first time since the BBC series ended a decade earlier.

Red Dwarf first landed in 1988 on BBC2. It's eighth and final series on the BBC brought in more than eight million viewers, while the show has sold over 11.5 million DVD and videos worldwide, been broadcast in 25 countries and won International Emmy and British Comedy Awards.

The show’s new six episode run sees two of the Dwarfers dreams come true: Rimmer accidentally saves the life of a Space Corps Captain and is promoted to Officer, while Cat takes time off from being in love with himself to fall in love with a female Cat with a secret.

Meantime Lister wakes up to discover a deranged droid has stolen some of his body parts and Kryten has a mid-life crisis and considers leaving the Dwarfers for a younger crew. The gang also find themselves in an alternative America where modern technology is outlawed making both Kryten and Rimmer illegal.

Dave has been the home of brand new Red Dwarf since 2009 and the three-part Back To Earth special remains the UK’s biggest ever non-terrestrial commission. Series XI starts in September and series XII will follow next year.