Yes, that is Olivia Colman in a rather elaborate get-up and, yes, it is for the new series of the Channel 4 comedy Flowers, which appears to have gone back in time for series two.

Once again Colman is playing Deborah, with Julian Barratt reprising his role as Maurice, her depressive spouse and children’s book author. But it’s their daughter Amy (Sophia Di Martino) who’s responsible for the costumery. She finds a book among her grandad’s belongings called Baumgaertner, which is full of strange Baroque-style paintings that seem to tell a story.