If that wasn’t Inbetweeners enough for you, the series is written and directed by the man behind the show, Damon Beesley, produced by Inbetweeners' Caroline Leddy and Iain Morris and also stars Lauren O’Rourke, who played Neil’s girlfriend in the first Inbetweeners film.

All that, AND the first picture for the project (released today, see main image) has the team mugging with a distinctive yellow car. Remind you of anything?

Speaking about the new series, Beesley said: "I would like to thank the BBC and [comedy comissioner] Shane Allen for giving us this glorious opportunity to recreate the Essex of my youth – a time before the invention of 'Essex girls' jokes, fake tan or TOWIE.

"A time when having double-glazed patio doors installed meant you were winning at life. It’s hugely exciting to work with such a talented, brilliant cast and quite frankly I can’t wait for shooting to start."

We’ll just have to wait and see if Vincent, Fitzpatrick and Lavender (Westwick, Buckley and Thomas' characters) are the new Jay, Simon and Will – or if they’re somewhere inbetween.

White Gold will air on BBC2 in 2017