First look at Daniel Rigby and Sarah Alexander sitcom Undercover
A neurotic policeman infiltrates a family of Armenian gangsters in this exclusive trailer for the new comedy from the makers of Moone Boy, Uncle and Hunderby
"So you're Zoe. I'm Chris. Bit like a first date this, isn't it?"
So begins this exclusive trailer for upcoming Dave comedy Undercover. But it's clear from Zoe's chilly gaze that this isn't a rom-com – or not a conventional one.
Played by Daniel Rigby – best known for his Bafta-winning role as Eric Morecambe in Eric and Ernie – Chris is a lonely policeman who finally finds a family of his own: the Sarkissians are Armenian gangsters who he's tasked with infiltrating.
Sarah Alexander is Zoe, a no-nonsense police handler immune to Chris' neurotic charms. Fortunately he soon falls for the Sarkissian's femme fatale daughter as well, played by Yasmine Akram who you may remember from the last series of Sherlock – she briefly snuggled up to Benedict Cumberbatch as the Baker Street sleuth's short-lived fiancé.
Due to air on Dave in June, Undercover is from the makers of BBC3 sitcom Uncle and award-winning Sky1 comedies Moone Boy and Hunderby so our hopes are high.
Take a sneak-peek at the trailer below: