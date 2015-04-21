Played by Daniel Rigby – best known for his Bafta-winning role as Eric Morecambe in Eric and Ernie – Chris is a lonely policeman who finally finds a family of his own: the Sarkissians are Armenian gangsters who he's tasked with infiltrating.

Sarah Alexander is Zoe, a no-nonsense police handler immune to Chris' neurotic charms. Fortunately he soon falls for the Sarkissian's femme fatale daughter as well, played by Yasmine Akram who you may remember from the last series of Sherlock – she briefly snuggled up to Benedict Cumberbatch as the Baker Street sleuth's short-lived fiancé.

Due to air on Dave in June, Undercover is from the makers of BBC3 sitcom Uncle and award-winning Sky1 comedies Moone Boy and Hunderby so our hopes are high.

More like this

Advertisement

Take a sneak-peek at the trailer below: