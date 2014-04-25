The remaining five members – John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones – last performed together, along with the late Graham Chapman, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in 1980.

Their ten scheduled nights will take place at London's 02 with their swansong made available thanks to a deal with Picturehouse Entertainment, the company also responsible for last year's cinema broadcasts of the Doctor Who 50th anniversary.

"Thanks to the wonderful invention of moving pictures, The Last Night of Monty Python is coming to a cinema near you," said the Pythons in a statement. "Get your knotted handkerchiefs out and warm your brains one last time at any one of 450 cinemas across the UK, and 1,500 across the world. Join the crowd live from London's O2 in a final weepy, hilarious, uproarious, outrageous farewell to the five remaining Pythons as they head for The Old Jokes Home … on the big screen, in HD."

Details of the 450 UK cinemas are yet to be revealed but a spokesman for Picturehouse confirmed the global screenings would include the US, Australia, Sweden, Russia and Poland.

