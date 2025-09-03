Fawlty Towers: The Play is adapted by John Cleese from notable episodes – The Hotel Inspectors, Communication Problems and The Germans – and will feature an introduction by Cleese.

The live recording set to air on U&Gold will star the play’s original cast, which includes Adam Jackson-Smith as Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel and Victoria Fox as Polly.

Hemi Yeroham as Manuel in Fawlty Towers: The Play.

In the wake of the success of the sitcom's West End revival, Cleese recently revealed he is working on a sequel stage production of Fawlty Towers which will be built around three further episodes from the show.

Speaking about the project, Cleese explained: “In the West End, we took favourites such as Mrs Richards, The Germans and The Food Inspectors and put those together to make the show."

Cleese added that he expects the sequel to launch within the next 18 months, and that it would not run concurrently with Fawlty Towers: The Play.

​​He continued: “But it has been so successful that I said, 'Let's put together three other shows.' There is no reason we cannot do it again but we wouldn’t want to have it on at the same time so maybe in a year and a half’s time?”

Fawlty Towers: The Play will air on U&Gold on Friday 19th September – 50 years to the day since the show's first episode.

