Over the years we've been regaled by tales of murder, mayhem and malice, read by the likes of Hugh Dennis, Richard Hammond and Jessica Hynes – to name but a few.

Miller will join comedian and writer Kevin Eldon, actress Rebecca Front and Crackanory series producer Arnold Widdowson to discuss what makes a good story – and a good storyteller – on Saturday 26th September.

And he would know, given his success writing rib-tickling comedy sketches with Alexander Armstrong and solving crime in Death In Paradise as DI Richard Poole.

Conversation and laughter aren't the only things on the menu, though. There will also be an exclusive screening of an as-yet unseen Crackanory episode featuring Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd and a live reading of a Crackanory story.

So why not come on down on Saturday September 26th and get your bedtime story fix from 7.30pm?

