And it’s not just the bizarre plot that has hooked viewers, but also the stacked voice cast bringing the story to life.

Lucifer star Tom Ellis plays leading character Godcat, while Agatha All Along's Sasheer Zamata voices his rival Devilcat.

Speaking to Tudum about how much he enjoyed voicing his character, Ellis said: "They both have a general disdain for humanity, which is quite fun to play."

Zamata added: "I usually play very righteous or on-the-right-side-of-history characters, and it's fun to play the Devil and be a little baddie."

But who else stars? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Exploding Kittens on Netflix.

Exploding Kittens cast: all voice actors

The full list of voice actors featuring in Exploding Kittens is as follows:

Tom Ellis as God/Godcat

Sasheer Zamata as Devilcat/Beelzebub

Suzy Nakamura as Abbie Higgins

Mark Proksch as Marv Higgins

Ally Maki as Greta Higgins

Kenny Yates as Travis Higgins

Tom Kenny as Craig

David Gborie as Aslandeus

Carlos Alazraqui as Chorgle

Read on for everything you need to know about the voice actors, who they're playing and where you've seen them before.

Tom Ellis plays God/Godcat

Tom Ellis as Godcat in Exploding Kittens. Netflix/ Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Who is Godcat? The show’s lead character, a God who is punished by the Board of Angels for no longer caring about humanity. They send him down to Earth as a house cat, where he’s tasked with bringing the Higgins family together.

Speaking about his character's journey when he's sent to Earth, Ellis told Game Rant: "The fact that it is a journey is something I'm very excited about. It's a zany comedy with lots of punchlines in it and it lives in that world, but there is a progression of these characters that happens throughout the series."

He continued: "I hope that we surprise people along the way, in the same way that Godcat gets surprised himself because he starts to experience 'feels'."

What else has Tom Ellis been in? Ellis bagged his first role in the last season of the BBC sitcom Kiss Me, Kate. He went on to appear in shows such as Nice Guy Eddie, Wild West and Love Soup. He also appears as Gary in Miranda and as Dr Oliver in the 2006 soap opera EastEnders, but is best known for playing the titular main character in crime drama Lucifer.

Sasheer Zamata plays Devilcat/Beelzebub

Sasheer Zamata as Devilcat/Beelzebub in Exploding Kittens. Netflix/ Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images.

Who is Devilcat? Godcat’s mortal enemy, who is sent to Earth from Hell to get better at being evil.

Talking about her character, Zamata told Game Rant: "It's fun because she's an interesting character to play! She wants to be evil, she tries her hardest, but never really gets there. I think it's enjoyable to see this character's version of chaos, where it's like ripping up a teddy bear or spilling something. She's like, 'Ha! Got you!' Except, it's apparent she's still struggling."

She continued: "It's a fun journey to watch in the show because you kind of want her to win and turn evil, but at the same time, evil isn't necessarily something the audience should want. Should she be the person who fills the shoes of her dad, who is Satan? So far, no. But, we'll see!"

What else has Sasheer Zamata been in? Zamata rose to fame as a cast member for Saturday Night Live, acting in 74 episodes between 2014 and 2017. She went on to appear in various comedy projects including The Last OG, Tuca & Bertie and Woke.

Suzy Nakamura plays Abbie Higgins

Suzy Nakamura as Abbie Higgins in Exploding Kittens. Netflix/ Variety/ Getty Images.

Who is Abbie Higgins? The Higgins family matriarch. She is an ex-Navy SEAL who is sceptical of Godcat’s intervention plan.

What else has Suzy Nakamura been in? Nakamura’s previous TV credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The West Wing and ABC’s Dr Ken, while movie credits include Treasure Island, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Mark Proksch plays Marv Higgins

Mark Prosch as Marv Higgins in Exploding Kittens. Netflix/ Steven Simione / Stringer/ Getty Images.

Who is Marv Higgins? The Higgins family patriarch.

What else has Mark Proksch been in? Proksch is a comedian who rose to fame thanks to his parody character K-Stauss, a fake yo-yo master who appeared on several Midwestern local news shows. He went on to star in Bob's Burgers, Animal Practice, and The Office. Most recently, he has appeared as vampire Colin Robinson in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

Ally Maki plays Greta Higgins

Ally Maki as Greta Higgins in Exploding Kittens. Netflix/ Cindy Ord / Getty Images.

Who is Greta Higgins? Abbie and Marv’s daughter and a genius who excels in science-based matters.

What else has Ally Maki been in? Maki began her career in LA as a musician and was part of the band The Valli Girls, before pivoting to acting and bagging her first role as Sasha in an episode of ABC’s sitcom My Wife and Kids.

She went on to star in a number of TV series and films including That's So Raven, iCarly: iGo to Japan, Toy Story 4, and Cloak & Dagger.

Kenny Yates as Travis Higgins

Kenny Yates as Travis Higgins in Exploding Kittens. Netflix/ Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Who is Travis? Abbie and Marv’s son. Unlike Greta, Travis isn’t particularly studious and is instead focused on trying to get internet famous so he can move past a childhood incident that went viral.

What else has Kenny Yates been in? Previous film credits include Epic Movie, Meet the Spartans and Vampires Suck.

Tom Kenny plays Craig

Tom Kenny. Charley Gallay / Getty Images.

Who is Craig? One of the angels on the board tasked with keeping an eye on God.

What else has Tom Kenny been in? SpongeBob Squarepants fans will recognise Kenny for his portrayal of the titular character in the Nickelodeon show. Kenny has also starred in a number of TV series including CatDog, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, Handy Mandy and Adventure Time.

David Gborie plays Aslandeus

David Gborie. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images.

Who is Aslandeus? Another angel on the board tasked with keeping an eye on God.

What else has David Gborie been in? Previous TV credits include Royal Crackers, The Instigators, and AP Bio.

Carlos Alazraqui as Chorgle

Who is Chorgle? An animatronic rat.

What else has Carlos Alazraqui been in? Alazraqui is a famous voice actor, having previously lent his voice to shows including Rocko's Modern Life, Camp Lazlo!, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera and The Fairly OddParents.

