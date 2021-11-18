Emily in Paris season 2 trailer: Lily Collins’ controversial rom-com is back

Netflix has released the official trailer for Emily in Paris season 2 – and it includes a first look at Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper living it up in the City of Lights.

Advertisement

The new season looks set to pick up right where the first left off, with the 22-year-old ingenue struggling to deal with her feelings after falling head over heels for her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who unfortunately happens to be in a relationship with her friend Camille (Camille Razat).

“This is just such a huge mess,” she says in the clip, telling a friend about her night of passion with Gabriel. “I can’t just magically transform into someone who doesn’t care.”

The trailer shows Emily trying to bury her feelings by focusing on her running, work and learning French – though this is hindered somewhat by an intriguing fellow expat, aka Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), in the class.

“I used to be so decisive, but ever since I moved to Paris, my life has just been chaotic, and dramatic, and complicated!” she also says in the clip.

“Oh Emily, you’re getting more French by the day!” her glamorous boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) replies.

Alongside Lily Collins, other returning cast members from the first season include Bravo (Gabriel), Razat (Camille) and Ashley Park (Mindy), while creator Darren Star will also be back to steer the second season.

The Emmy-nominated series became Netflix’s most-viewed comedy series of 2020, with season one reaching 58 million households around the world in its first 28 days after it premiered in October 2020, according to Netflix.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

While the rom-com sensation provided escapism for some viewers during the coronavirus pandemic, other fans were irritated by the premise.

According to Star, that was the point. “Emily is meant to be a bit of a frustrating character,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Admitting that she wanted to “shake” her character at times during the first season, Collins added: “We’re in on it and Emily is in on it. She is the first person to poke fun at herself.”