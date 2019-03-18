"In honour of Fantine's death in last night’s episode, here is her progression from beginning to end," she wrote. "This has been such a transformative experience, literally and figuratively."

Paying tribute to "insanely talented" key artist Rowena Dean and the "incredible hair and make-up team" led by Jackie Fowler, she added: "Make sure to swipe all the way through for the full #LesMisérables effect..."

Five photos chart her progression, beginning with a fresh-faced Fantine with flowers in her hair. This is soon replaced by a grubby, gaunt look, while her long locks become unkempt.

More like this

Finally the hair is cropped short as her eyes become red and hollow and her lips chapped and bloody. You'd hardly guess this was the same person...

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 16 January 2019