Les Misérables star Lily Collins reveals Fantine's striking transformation with hair and make-up selfies
A series of selfies from actress Lily Collins show Fantine's horrific journey
Lily Collins has revealed the (literally) "transformative experience" of starring as Fantine in Les Misérables, sharing photos of her character's dramatic journey from beautiful, naive teenager to sickly and desperate prostitute.
To mark Fantine's (spoiler alert!) heartbreaking exit in episode three, the actress shared behind-the-scenes shots of how her hair and make-up evolved throughout the drama.
- What are the differences between Les Misérables the musical and the new BBC TV series?
- Where is BBC drama Les Misérables filmed?
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
"In honour of Fantine's death in last night’s episode, here is her progression from beginning to end," she wrote. "This has been such a transformative experience, literally and figuratively."
Paying tribute to "insanely talented" key artist Rowena Dean and the "incredible hair and make-up team" led by Jackie Fowler, she added: "Make sure to swipe all the way through for the full #LesMisérables effect..."
Five photos chart her progression, beginning with a fresh-faced Fantine with flowers in her hair. This is soon replaced by a grubby, gaunt look, while her long locks become unkempt.
More like this
Finally the hair is cropped short as her eyes become red and hollow and her lips chapped and bloody. You'd hardly guess this was the same person...
This article was originally published on 16 January 2019