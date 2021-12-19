Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reveals why COVID isn’t addressed in series 2

Lily Collins has revealed that the upcoming second series of Netflix hit Emily In Paris will not reference COVID-19.

Speaking to Variety, the actress explained that the season will exist in a world without the ongoing pandemic, and elaborates on exactly why this choice has been made.

“Season one allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue – [we’re] not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” Lily revealed.

Of course, given that we are still living with the challenges of the virus, this made the filming tougher, said Lily. “Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID – so it’s making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,” the star added.

“There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.'”

But the teething troubles were obviously overcome, as the latest Emily in Paris trailer showcases a universe void of all the issues the cast and crew faced in real life.

The clip shows Emily attempting to navigate her ever-complicated life, as she continues to fall in love with Paris…among other things.

Collins also spoke about inclusion and diversity on the show, after series one earned criticism for under-representing the diversity of the country.

“[That was] something that I felt passionate about. [The producers] all believed in the same things,” she said. “I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways.”

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix.