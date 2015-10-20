“It is quite intriguing. It’s not like anything we have got on BBC2 or anything else,” channel controller Kim Shillinglaw tells RadioTimes.com.

“I am a big fans of James, and Mathew is amazing as a creator, writer and performer. Anything Matthew was in I would look at incredibly seriously.”

Baynton adds that he is “very excited” about the new show but won’t say what it’s about. "I can tell you it's an ensemble piece and it's not about vicars," he says.

More like this

On the fate of Rev he confirmed speculation that the series has finished after three series.

Advertisement

“Yes, I think they decided that was it after the third one,” said Baynton.