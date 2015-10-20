Ecclesiastical comedy Rev is over - but the writer is working with Mat Baynton on something new
Rev scriptwriter James Wood is piloting a new comedy starring The Wrong Mans and You, Me and the Apocalypse star
It looks like Rev, the brilliant BBC2 comedy in which Tom Hollander played inner city vicar Adam Smallbone, is over.
But fans will be pleased to learn that its writer James Wood is working on a BBC pilot with Mat Baynton, star of the Wrong Mans (main pic) and Sky 1 drama You, Me and The Apocalypse.
“It is quite intriguing. It’s not like anything we have got on BBC2 or anything else,” channel controller Kim Shillinglaw tells RadioTimes.com.
“I am a big fans of James, and Mathew is amazing as a creator, writer and performer. Anything Matthew was in I would look at incredibly seriously.”
Baynton adds that he is “very excited” about the new show but won’t say what it’s about. "I can tell you it's an ensemble piece and it's not about vicars," he says.
On the fate of Rev he confirmed speculation that the series has finished after three series.
“Yes, I think they decided that was it after the third one,” said Baynton.