E4 comedy Drifters to return for a third series
Jessica Knappett's series about three single and skint young women in Leeds will return at the end of the year
Drifters, the E4 comedy series about three skint and single friends trying to figure out love and life in Leeds, is returning for a third series on E4, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
The comedy series from writer-performer Jessica Knappett will return to our screens this autumn promising more hilarity and humiliation for the trio - Knappett's hapless Meg, Meg's eccentric cousin Bunny (Lydia Rose Bewley) and their no-nonsense best mate Laura (Lauren O’Rourke).
Knappett, who created the series and is the lead writer, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’ve got a new series because I’ve had my eye on a really nice new jumper. It seems people are really enjoying the series and it's great to have the backing of E4 in pushing the boundaries for soft porn comedy. Aside from the fact that it’s great to know I am employed for another year, I really feel we have momentum with Drifters now.
“It’s a joy to write this filthy silliness knowing I’ll get to perform it with two of my best mates who can't say no because I'm the boss lady and they have to do whatever I say. In the new series Meg continues to be a walking disaster, advised by the world’s worst best friends Laura and Bunny. Expect more degrading jobs, skint desperation and atrocious sex. And there will be a wedding..."
Channel 4 Comedy Commissioning Editor, Rachel Springett, added: “Jessica is a formidable talent who we are thrilled to working with on this third series of Drifters. We look forward to seeing what chaos and hilarity Jessica has in store for the girls this time around”.