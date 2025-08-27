From creator, star and co-writer Adjani Salmon, the new season is set to dig into Kwabena's (Salmon) fresh career chapter as he embarks on a "new era".

The first season saw Kwabena working in a recruitment job with dreams of making films, with episodes loosely inspired by real life events. The result was a series that made hilarious (and relatable) observations about the state of diversity in the arts, as well as Kwabena's own personal life, family, romance and more.

Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in Dreaming Whilst Black. BBC/Big Deal Films/Gary Moyes

The new season of Dreaming Whilst Black "finds Kwabena at the start of his professional career in a new era: the age of diversity, equity and inclusion, where empowering marginalized voices are seemingly at the top of everyone's agenda," according to the official BBC synopsis.

It continues: "Whilst the entertainment industry might look progressive from the outside, it doesn't feel that way to Kwabs. Desperate to work on a project that aligns with his values, he manages to secure a directing job for major TV series Sin and Subterfuge – a genre-busting period drama, helmed by the iconic black producer Bridgette Julienne.

"But over the course of the series, the show’s progressive agenda morphs into an increasingly problematic production, and he begins to wonder, has he been set up to fail from the start?"

Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in Dreaming Whilst Black. BBC/Big Deal Films/Gary Moyes

As we can see from the first-look pictures, Kwabena looks set to take on a behind-the-scenes role in Sin and Subterfuge as well as donning some period costumes of his own. But will he be starring in a potential scene of the series or is it simply another one of Kwabena's dream sequences?

Salmon is joined in the first-look picture by Babirye Bukilwa as Vanessa, who reprises her role from season 1 and looks set to also be immersing herself in the "genre-busting" drama. Other returning cast members include Dani Moseley as Amy, Demmy Ladipo as Maurice and Rachel Adedeji as Funmi.

It's safe to say that the first season of Dreaming Whilst Black was a veritable hit with viewers, going on to bag BAFTA nominations for both Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, as well as a NAACP nomination and ones for the Independent Spirit Awards.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at this year's BAFTA TV Awards, Rachel Adedeji said of the reception to the series: "It's just been phenomenal, and I'm just so proud to be involved in something that has been well received.

"There are so many shows that you're part of and you're very much like, 'This is going to be something incredible. I don't want this to just be a box-ticking thing, I don't want it to be known as a "black show"'.

"This is just a show that [has] predominantly a black cast, that needs to tell a story. And people love it, they understand it, they want to know more, and I'm just so thrilled, this is why we're doing season 2, I'm so excited about it!"

As of now, a release date for the new season hasn't been confirmed, but we do know that episodes will land later this year, with details set to be announced in due course. We do also know that we have six brand new episodes to look forward to so count us excited!

Dreaming Whilst Black will return to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

