Landis, son of director John Landis, is a fan of the novels: "Alongside the obvious yada yada, I'm a lifelong fan, Long Dark Teatime of The Soul is one of the best books ever. Douglas Adams is a visionary who forever changed the way science fiction is written and talked about, and even thought about, and even the way real actual science is thought about and without whom our culture would be noticeably different for the worse. I'd also just like to say holy crap, it's Dirk Gently."

Gently first appeared in 1987, and while less well known than Douglas Adams’s other series The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy, he has his own dedicated following. A BBC series based on the books, starring Stephen Mangan and Darren Boyd, ran for four episodes on BBC4 between late 2010 and early 2012.