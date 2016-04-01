According to sources, the billionaire is bidding to buy the format for his former business reality show The Apprentice from US network NBC, after they parted ways following controversial comments Trump made about immigrants. Trump will then get back behind the boardroom table in a one-off special designed to put a number of potential running mates through their paces.

Tasks will include leading a team of Mexican workers to build sections of a wall around Trump Tower – with the results judged on factors including height, strength and the aesthetic appeal of its "big, beautiful door" – and a presentation exercise in which candidates will be asked to counter a series of policy questions using only rhetoric that can be understood in the average American school playground.

The winner of the process will be told "You're hired!", while the unsuccessful candidates will be shot in the middle of Fifth Avenue.

More like this

Advertisement

The Apprentice: Veep is expected to air on Trump's new network AFD on 31st April