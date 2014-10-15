Series one began with Hollywood actress Emily hiring her childhood friend Dolly as her personal assistant while making a film in Los Angeles – with frequently unfortunate results.

The major difference now is that the pair have relocated from Los Angeles to New York in series two where the bright lights of Broadway beckon for both of them.

As with the first series, a number of surprise A-list Hollywood cameos are promised for the next run, following in the footsteps of American Hustle’s Bradley Cooper, Susan Sarandon, Chloe Sevigny, Andy Garcia and The Mighty Boosh’s Noel Fielding all of whom appeared in the first instalments.

The comedy - an original commission by Sky Living - was also aired by HBO but it is not yet clear whether the US cable giant has bought up the rights to show series two.

Sky Living Channel Director Antonia Hurford-Jones said: “I am extremely pleased to be able to confirm that Doll & Em will be returning to Sky Living next year. I’m so proud to have such an outstanding series on the channel. The extraordinarily smart, brilliantly funny way Dolly and Emily bring the universal theme of female friendship alive makes it the perfect series for Living. I hope our customers are as excited as I am about series 2.”

Wells and Mortimer - the daughters of Rumpole author John Mortimer and satirist John Wells who grew up together in Kensington - said they were both “thrilled” to be returning.