Derry Girls season 3 soundtrack: Full songs list for Channel 4 comedy
The Northern Irish comedy series takes us back to the 1990s, with tracks ranging from Björk to the Spice Girls.
After multiple delays due to COVID-19, Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls is finally back for a third and final season, and it remains just as good as ever (you can read our five-star Derry Girls season 3 review here).
The comedy is set against the backdrop of The Troubles in the 1990s, and follows a group of school girls (and one "wee English fella") as they come up against teenage trials and tribulations – and often with a rousing Nineties soundtrack charting their journey, from Björk to the Spice Girls.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what she hoped the show will be remembered for, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin in the Derry Girls cast) said: "I think it leaves a legacy of hope and it leaves a legacy that childhood and adolescence should be protected.
"But I also hope that it leaves a legacy for the television industry; that it puts the faith within commissioners to allow people from regional, working-class backgrounds to have their own TV shows."
Read on for the Derry Girls season 3 soundtrack.
Derry Girls season 3 songs
Derry Girls season 3 episode 1
- How Bizarre, by OMC
- Freed From Desire, by Gala
- Perfect 10, by The Beautiful South
- It's Oh So Quiet, by Björk
- Born Slippy (Nuxx), by Underworld
- Loser, by Beck
- Runaway, by The Corrs
- Wannabe, by The Spice Girls
Check back later in the season for the full tracklisting from the new episodes.
Derry Girls season 3 airs on Channel 4 and All 4 on Tuesday 12th April. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide.
