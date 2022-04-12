The comedy is set against the backdrop of The Troubles in the 1990s, and follows a group of school girls (and one "wee English fella") as they come up against teenage trials and tribulations – and often with a rousing Nineties soundtrack charting their journey, from Björk to the Spice Girls.

After multiple delays due to COVID-19, Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls is finally back for a third and final season, and it remains just as good as ever (you can read our five-star Derry Girls season 3 review here).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what she hoped the show will be remembered for, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin in the Derry Girls cast) said: "I think it leaves a legacy of hope and it leaves a legacy that childhood and adolescence should be protected.

"But I also hope that it leaves a legacy for the television industry; that it puts the faith within commissioners to allow people from regional, working-class backgrounds to have their own TV shows."

Read on for the Derry Girls season 3 soundtrack.

Derry Girls season 3 songs

Jenny Joyce (right) and Aisling in Derry Girls

Derry Girls season 3 episode 1

How Bizarre, by OMC

Freed From Desire, by Gala

Perfect 10, by The Beautiful South

It's Oh So Quiet, by Björk

Born Slippy (Nuxx), by Underworld

Loser, by Beck

Runaway, by The Corrs

Wannabe, by The Spice Girls

Check back later in the season for the full tracklisting from the new episodes.

