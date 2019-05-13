The show's stars, who missed out on picking up a prize for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2019 Bafta TV Awards, told RadioTimes.com they would “love” to star in a movie should they be presented with the opportunity.

“Absolutely, we’d definitely love to do that,” Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare on the show, explained.

Siobhan McSweeney, who stars as Sister Michael, added, “Let’s ride this Derry train for as long as we can convince people we’re school kids, yeah. We’re going to keep going and going.

“If there’s an audience [for a film], then bring it on, yeah.”

The show was confirmed for a third series immediately after its series finale in April 2019 – but the cast themselves are in the dark about what’s coming up next for the gang.

“We’re all sucking up to Lisa [McGee, the writer],” joked Dylan Llewellyn, who plays James. “We’re making sure we’re not thrown off a cliff or anything like that.”

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays Michelle, jokingly added, “We’d love to spend a series in Spain, or the Maldives or the Seychelles.”

However, the cast can all agree that, despite missing out on the Bafta, they’re thrilled Derry Girls can portray Northern Ireland "in a more positive light."

“The people of Derry have been behind us all the way,” said McSweeney. “Especially with recent things that have happened, the people of Northern Ireland have shown nothing but absolute great kindness and great spirit.”

Derry Girls series 1-2 are available to watch on All 4