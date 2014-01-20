Dermot O’Leary and Emma Bunton cameo in unseen Derek clip
Derek meets the X Factor host and former Spice Girl in this unseen clip from pilot episode of Ricky Gervais's hit comedy
Comedian Ricky Gervais has shared an unseen clip from the pilot episode of his newest comedy Derek – starring none other than X Factor host Dermot O’Leary and 'Baby Spice' - aka Emma Bunton.
As luck would have it, RadioTimes.com has managed to exclusively bag the clip, which sees keen autograph hunter Derek score a signature from Mr. O’Leary. And securing a picture with a Spice Girl?! Well, it’s like Christmas has started all over again.
The show, a comedy about a man with learning difficulties who works in an old people’s home, has also been nominated for a Comedy award at this year’s National Television Awards.
And guess who the awards are hosted by? Yes, Dermot O’Leary. Butter up the host, reveal his starring role in the show and all that... see what you did there, Mr Gervais.
Probably best not to mention that the awards are voted for by the public...
Anyway, on being nominated, Gervais says: “It's great that the award is determined by popularity. I have called all my friends so I am pretty sure I have 7 votes guaranteed."
Series two of Derek will air on Channel 4 and Netflix later this year