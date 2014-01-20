The show, a comedy about a man with learning difficulties who works in an old people’s home, has also been nominated for a Comedy award at this year’s National Television Awards.

And guess who the awards are hosted by? Yes, Dermot O’Leary. Butter up the host, reveal his starring role in the show and all that... see what you did there, Mr Gervais.

Probably best not to mention that the awards are voted for by the public...

Anyway, on being nominated, Gervais says: “It's great that the award is determined by popularity. I have called all my friends so I am pretty sure I have 7 votes guaranteed."

Series two of Derek will air on Channel 4 and Netflix later this year