Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd star in their own IT Crowd revival
O'Porter's been testing her husband's tech knowledge in their new shared office
Published: Wednesday, 1 July 2015 at 10:29 am
They say you should never work with your other half but Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter have just moved into a shared office and are already making the most of it.
O'Porter took to Twitter to reveal that while the premises isn't a dark basement at 123 Carenden Road, there's still room for her husband, The IT Crowd's Roy Trenneman, to do what he does best.
Surely Chris's next move will be to offer up this classic Roy solution when Dawn calls up with an IT problem...
