Speaking of the upcoming adaptation, Walliams said, "Gangsta Granny has proved to be the most popular of all my books. It is an adventure story about two unlikely thieves. Granny and her grandson, Ben. It should make for exciting family viewing at Christmas."

Controller of comedy commissioning, Shane Allen, added: "The story delivers on David's penchant for being outrageously funny, yet poignant and tender as well. This will be a wonderful family viewing treat for this Christmas and we're thrilled about seeing it make the journey from page to screen."

Advertisement

Gangsta Granny was first published back in 2011 and is currently number one on the children's book chart. Filming will take place later this year with details of the cast yet to be announced.