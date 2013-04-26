David Walliams book Gangsta Granny heading for BBC1
The new hour-long comedy based on the Little Britain comedian's best-selling children's book will be created by the same team behind last year's Mr Stink
David Walliams' Mr Stink - starring Hugh Bonneville, Sheridan Smith and Johnny Vegas - provided an enjoyable Christmas treat for families up and down the country when it was broadcast on 24 December last year. And now the comedian's fourth children's book is to be adapted for BBC1 by the same Bafta-nominated team for another hour-long slot of festive viewing.
Co-written by Kevin Cecil and Andy Riley (Gnomeo & Juliet, Black Books), the comedy will tell the story of schoolboy Ben whose reulctant stay at his Scrabble-playing, cabbage soup-eating grandma's house transforms when he learns she was once an international jewel thief. After announcing her life-long intentions to steal the Crown Jewels to her grandson, she enlists his help in her schemes...
Speaking of the upcoming adaptation, Walliams said, "Gangsta Granny has proved to be the most popular of all my books. It is an adventure story about two unlikely thieves. Granny and her grandson, Ben. It should make for exciting family viewing at Christmas."
Controller of comedy commissioning, Shane Allen, added: "The story delivers on David's penchant for being outrageously funny, yet poignant and tender as well. This will be a wonderful family viewing treat for this Christmas and we're thrilled about seeing it make the journey from page to screen."
Gangsta Granny was first published back in 2011 and is currently number one on the children's book chart. Filming will take place later this year with details of the cast yet to be announced.