Tennant is a busy man at the moment, starring in two TV shows – one in the UK (There She Goes) and one in the US (Lena Dunham's Girls follow-up, Camping) and promoting another, the upcoming Amazon behemoth Good Omens. It has also just been announced that he will star in a new psychological thriller with Emily Watson. Oh, and he's in the upcoming Oscar contender, Mary Queen of Scots, with Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

At least on HIGNFY he gets to have a nice sit down.

Advertisement

David Tennant will guest host Have I Got News For You on Friday 9th November at 9pm