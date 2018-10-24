Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. David Tennant to star alongside Emily Watson in psychological movie thriller Quicksand

David Tennant to star alongside Emily Watson in psychological movie thriller Quicksand

The film will tell a “taut” tale of murder and revenge on a Greek island

David Tennant, Emily Watson (Getty, EH)

David Tennant and Emily Watson are set to star in a new big-screen psychological thriller, Quicksand.

Advertisement

The forthcoming film marks the second time the duo have played a married couple, having appeared together in the 2013 BBC2 mini-series The Politician’s Husband.

Quicksand centres around a British couple living in bliss on a Greek island – until their idyll is shattered when their son is tragically killed by a local youth.

The father, played by Tennant, meets a dangerous stranger who offers him a chance at revenge, but there’s a catch: it means one more murder.

Written by Steve Lewis and Tony Owen, Quicksand is due to commence filming on the Greek island of Crete in April.

Doctor Who star Tennant can currently be seen playing the father of a severely disabled young girl in There She Goes, and also has parts in the Camping remake and Amazon’s forthcoming Good Omens series.

Advertisement

Apple Tree Yard’s Emily Watson, meanwhile, will appear in Sky’s new drama Chernobyl, which tells the true story of the nuclear plant disaster that hit Ukraine in 1986.

Tags

All about Quicksand

David Tennant, Emily Watson (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Strictly and Doctor Who, BBC Pictures

Strictly’s Stacey and Kevin are dancing to the Doctor Who theme – but will she be dressed as Jodie Whittaker?

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 10.39.59

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Ben Chaplin, Press (BBC, EH)

Press star Ben Chaplin: ‘I don’t like critics – they annoy me’

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more