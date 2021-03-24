David Tennant to guest host Have I Got News For You when the series returns

David Tennant is set to return as the first guest host of Have I Got News For You when the series comes back to our screens next month.

The former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star always proves popular in the presenter’s chair, so much so that this is his seventh time keeping team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop in check.

The political panel show, which began in 1990, has welcomed different guest hosts to present the show each episode since regular presenter Angus Deayton left in 2002.

Tennant, who starred in lockdown hit Staged, will appear alongside well-known team captains Hislop and Merton, as well as the guest panellists, comedian Jack Dee (who himself has hosted the show 13 times) and journalist Helen Lewis. The series is now filmed in the studio once again, but with a virtual audience.

The idea to have a different host each week was quite radical to start with, but now Have I Got News For You fans agree it feels like a charming and natural part of the show. Alexander Armstrong has made the most guest appearances as the host, asking the questions a remarkable 35 times. Jo Brand has been in the hot seat for 25 shows, while a handful of other hosts have appeared 13 times, including Kirsty Young, Martin Clunes and Victoria Coren Mitchell.

The rest of the presenting line-up for this nine-part series is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll bring you news as soon as we have it.

Have I Got News For You returns to BBC One on Friday 9th April at the slightly later time of 9:30pm. To find out what you can watch on TV tonight, or to plan your week’s viewing, check out our TV Guide.